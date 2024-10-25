Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall Have Wholesome Iowa Homecoming Reunion
The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team captured the hearts of countless basketball fans over the past two seasons.
While this was in large part owing to the team's two consecutive National Championship runs and superstar Caitlin Clark's pursuit of the NCAA all-time scoring record, there was also something else about these Hawkeyes teams that enamored fans.
And that secret ingredient seemed to be the friendships and camaraderie between that the Iowa teammates — especially their three best players (Clark, Kate Martin, and Gabbie Marshall) — displayed on the court.
Now all three of these women are either playing for WNBA teams on opposite ends of the country (Clark and Martin) or not playing basketball at all (Marshall).
But the three reunited at their former stomping grounds on Friday, as was shown by an X post that the Iowa Women's Basketball Team's X account made that wrote,
"A very Happy Homecoming 😎
"CaitlinClark22 x @kate_martin22 x @GabbieMarshall".
The video shows the current Hawkeyes team scrimmaging. After a basket is made, Clark can be seen running around the court in celebration, and then her smiling teammate Gabbie Marshall appears in the video a few seconds later.
After Clark high-fives Iowa first-year head coach Jan Jensen, she points to the sidelines and yells "Kate!"
The camera then pens to Martin, who is sitting down on the sidelines along with a few others.
Martin and Marshall made an impromptu Iowa reunion earlier this month. But the former Hawkeyes icons reunion was never going to be complete without Clark also being part of it.