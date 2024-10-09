Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull Further Fever Friendship With Fruity Drinks
The close relationship between Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin during their time at the University of Iowa captured the hearts of women's basketball fans.
While those two remained close friends during their rookie seasons, they also now live on opposite sides of the country and therefore don't get to spend much time together.
This means Clark needed a new close friend — and all indications are that she found one with a Fever teammate.
Indiana Fever forward Lexie Hull posted a TikTok of her and Clark trying various drinks in Hull's car together on Tuesday.
It's no surprise that the post went viral, considering that Clark's fanbase is clamoring for any content of their beloved 22-year-old now that she's off the basketball court and therefore out of the spotlight.
X user @nosyone4 reposted Hull's TikTok highlighting an interaction between Clark and a barista in the caption, writing, "Lexie and Caitlin enjoying the offseason trying fruit drinks
“You’re Caitlin Clark right?
"'Maybe' 😭😭😭".
But the real story with this post was the great chemistry and camaraderie that Clark and Hull have together — which is anything but new, considering the various other activities the two have done this season.
Clark and Hull were among a few Fever players who took a vacation to Mexico during the WNBA's month-long Olympics break.
They also crashed a country concert a few days after their Mexico vacation. Most recently, they were seen sitting in a box together at an Indianapolis Colts football game. And they've been spotted together during other off-court events as well.
Clearly Hull and Clark have built an excellent friendship with one another this season. Hopefully Kate Martin isn't getting overly jealous of it.