Indianapolis Colts Fans Enthusiastically Support Caitlin Clark Over Haters
Now that the Indiana Fever's 2024 season is over, rookie sensation Caitlin Clark has free time to do things aside from play basketball.
There's no question that Clark is a sports fanatic. Not only is she a generational talent on the basketball court, but we know that she's a major golf fan, has a cannon for an arm that would likely make her an excellent baseball or softball player, and was once a sensational soccer player before electing to focus on basketball.
And not only does the 22-year-old like playing other sports, but she also likes to spectate them. On Saturday, she was seen supporting her boyfriend at a Butler University men's basketball practice. And Sunday, Clark was seen alongside her boyfriend and teammate Lexie Hull at the Indianapolis Colts game.
At one point in the game, the Colts production team conducted a Jumbotron entertainment segment that was essentially a game of "either/or".
They showed a picture of Clark on one side of the Jumbotron and 'The Haters' on the other. Fans who were Clark "haters" were supposed to cheer when the latter side was highlighted and cheer when the photo of Clark was highlighted.
'The Haters' side went first, and it was so quiet at the Colts' Lucas Oil Stadium that it seemed like a pin drop could be heard. But when the Clark side was highlighted, the entire stadium erupted.
Clark was then shown on screen and waved to the crowd that had just enthusiastically supported her.
While it makes sense that an Indianapolis fanbase would show love to Clark, it's safe to assume that most other stadiums would hold similar sentiment, given how popular Clark is.