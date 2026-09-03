Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers Echo Each Other on Team USA Pairing

Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers echoed each other when discussing their Team USA on-court pairing on Thursday.

"Yeah, I mean, obviously, it's really fun to play with Paige. I've grown up playing against and with her since a very young age, so [it's] a very fun experience to be here. I think she's one of the best off-ball players in the league; she cuts really well, [and] she has a great feel for the game. I think our chemistry has been really good, and obviously just gaining more and more momentum through that as we go through the tournament," Clark said of Bueckers, per an X post from @ericaf455.

"Honestly, we have great on-court chemistry. It's kind of natural and organic. It has been a while since we played together, but it's almost like no time has passed. Obviously, with Caitlin, you want to run the floor, be a great wing, be a great cutter, move off the ball," Bueckers said of Clark.

Caitlin on playing with Paige and Paige on playing with Caitlin and Aliyah pic.twitter.com/7j0eHTCh5U — ericaf455💙 (@ericaf455) September 3, 2026

As Clark alluded to, she and Bueckers play against each other much more often than they get to play with each other. This is why USA Basketball is such a great opportunity, not just for these two superstars but for every world-class women's basketball player (and their respective fan bases).

Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers Could Be America's Backcourt of the Present and Future

Clark, Bueckers, Aliyah Boston, and Angel Reese sure to be pillars in USA Basketball for the future. But is isn't just the future anymore, as these four will surely play critical roles in the FIBA World Cup.

There's a solid chance that Clark and Bueckers are the starting backcourt for the USA's first FIBA World Cup game against China on Friday. And this would make plenty of sense for all the reasons that Clark and Bueckers mentioned in their answers.

It's hard to argue that there's a better offensive pairing than Clark and Bueckers. Perhaps the most important question is whether these can two hold their own defensively, as neither are known for their defensive abilities.

Still, both Clark and Bueckers have improved as defenders this season. And even if their defense was deficient, their combined offensive abilities would more than make up for it, especially considering that Jackie Young and Sonia Citron are elite perimeter defenders.

Regardless of how playing time and lineups pan out, Clark and Bueckers fans should savor these two stars wearing the same jersey over the next few weeks.