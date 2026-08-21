Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers Have Heated Exchange After Arm Grab in Fever-Wings Game

Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers had an interesting exchange right before halftime of the Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings' matchup on Thursday night.

Clark was dribbling with less than 10 seconds left in the second quarter. The Wings had a foul to give, which prompted Bueckers, who was guarding Clark, to grab her left arm in an attempt to foul her.

Clark clearly took exception to this. And while Bueckers continued to grab her to cement the foul, Clark lashed out at Bueckers, then whipped the ball down the court, somewhat close to Bueckers' head.

Clark was showing her frustration for several seconds afterwards, which prompted Bueckers to beckon for her to "calm down".

Caitlin Clark wasn't feeling the foul-to-give from Paige Bueckers.pic.twitter.com/C76pQz2eYc — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) August 21, 2026

Ultimately, these two are great competitors, and there's clearly a lot of respect between them. They've also been rivals on the court since their respective freshman seasons in college.

It's hard to imagine this exchange (which ended in a simple personal foul from Bueckers) will amount to anything more, even though Bueckers got a technical for how she spoke to a referee after fouling Clark again in the third quarter.

But given that these are two of the sport's biggest stars, this exchange is sure to spark a lot of discussion among the women's basketball community.

Caitlin Clark's Paige Bueckers Praise After Last Fever-Wings Game

These two teams last faced off less than a week ago, on August 14. Clark and Bueckers both played great, each scoring 29 points in what was a 98-87 win for the Fever.

Clark praised her team's defensive effort against Bueckers (who took just two shots in the fourth quarter of that game) when speaking to the media postgame, saying, "Obviously, she's an incredible player. [She] makes it really hard on us defensively... Paige is a tremendous player. She takes what the defense gives her; she doesn't force anything; she's smooth; she finds the open teammate. So she's just a really tough guard."

It will be very interesting to hear what each of these two superstars says when they're asked about the exchange after Wednesday night's game. Then again, both are classy and understand that the exchange happened in the heat of the moment, so it's not like this is going to spark any disdain from one star towards the other.

Clark and Bueckers are both playing for Team USA at the FIBA World Cup next month and can channel their combined competitive fire there together.