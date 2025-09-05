Caitlin Clark Announces She's Out for 2025 WNBA Season

When speaking with the media after her team's practice on September 4, Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White made an interesting note about the status of injured star guard Caitlin Clark.

"We really wanted to use this West Coast trip to evaluate. We're gonna sit down after practice today and hopefully have a direction soon," White said about Clark's potential return from injury, per an X post from Fever insider Scott Agness.

When asked whether the hope is that the team's decision will be made public, White added, "Yeah, I think that's the hope. We knew that he had a stretch over the weekend to really see where we are. And the hope is to sit down and have an answer one way or another."

Aug 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever injured guard Caitlin Clark (right) with head coach Stephanie White against the Phoenix Mercury during an WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Well, White was right about one thing: an answer has now arrived about Clark's status for the rest of this season. And women's basketball fans aren't going to be happy about it.

Caitlin Clark Announces She's Out For Season

On Thursday evening, Clark made a post on her social media channels that read, "I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season. I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling. I want to thank everyone who had my back through all the uncertainty.

"This has been incredibly frustrating, but even in the bad, there is good. The way the fans continued to show up for me, and for the Fever, brought me so much joy and important perspective. I am so proud of how this team has only gotten stronger through adversity this year. Now it’s time to close out the season and claim our spot in the Playoffs🖤," the post continued.

Now that it's official that Clark is out for the rest of the 20525 season, a ton of excitement about the Fever's WNBA playoff chase (and excitement for the postseason as a whole) has been diminished.

Clark's Fever teammates are already commented on the post, with her close friend Lexie Hull writing, "2026 going to be the best season yet 🥳". She also added, "Love you lots ❤️".

Lisa Leslie added, "So sorry but I know this decision will be the best for your future! 💕💕💕".

This was not the news about Clark that anybody was hoping for.

