Fever Coach Reveals Caitlin Clark Injury Return Decision Looming

Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark is not going to play against the Chicago Sky on September 5. This marks the 20th consecutive Fever regular season game that Clark will not compete in during this 2025 season, which is the result of several soft tissue injuries she has suffered.

Adding to fan frustration about not getting to watch Clark on the court is not knowing when they can expect her return to the court at all, or if she's going to return at some point this season. When Clark was spotted doing a 5-in-0 drill before the Fever's September 2 game, there was a lot of optimism about her coming back in the days to come.

However, Fever head coach Stephanie White shut this optimism down when speaking with the media after that practice by saying, "I mean, that's the hope. She's working as hard as she can to make sure that she is coming back, or is capable of coming back. Again, I think that the long-term viewpoint of her health and wellness is the most important thing," when asked whether the hope is that Clark will be returning at some point in the regular season.

Fever Coach Stephanie White Conveys Caitlin Clark Return Decision Imminent

A September 4 X post from Scott Agness turned heads, which read, "Fever officials plan to huddle up and discuss the next step for Caitlin Clark. This last week, on the road, was significant for them (and her) to see what Clark could do.



"And to this point, limited contact. Just some 5-on-0 full-court."

Fever head coach Stephanie White seemed to confirm this when speaking with the media after her team's Thursday practice.

"We really wanted to use this West Coast trip to evaluate. We're gonna sit down after practice today and hopefully have a direction soon," White said about Clark's potential return from injury, per an X post from Agness.

When asked whether the hope is that the team's decision will be made public, White added, "Yeah, I think that's the hope. We knew that he had a stretch over the weekend to really see where we are. And the hope is to sit down and have an answer one way or another."

White also added that Clark has not been able to do much contact at this point.

Without reading too much into what White is saying, her admitting that Clark isn't able to handle contact yet doesn't seem to bode well.

