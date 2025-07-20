Caitlin Clark Boos Sabrina Ionescu's Four-Point Fail Amid WNBA All-Star Coach Display

Caitlin Clark's WNBA All-Star roster didn't produce the performance she was surely hoping for, as they lost to Napheesa Collier's squad in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game in the Indiana Fever's Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena by 20 points on Saturday night.

It would have been interesting to see whether the game would have been closer if Clark could have competed, given that she was constrained to the sidelines due to a groin injury. Therefore, Clark was relegated to a coaching role.

And Clark seemed to take this role (somewhat) seriously, which was conveyed by one clip of her on the game's ESPN broadcast, where she drew up a play for her team to execute during one timeout. Clark was mic'd up, and after she explained the play to her team (which ended with Liberty star Sabreina Ionescu getting a four-point shot), she went over to ESPN play-by-play man Ryan Ruocco to tell him, "I diagrammed this play!"

The play then happened exactly as Clark drew it up. Alas, Ionescu wasn't able to make the shot, thus rendering it a wasted effort from Clark.

And No. 22 made it very clear she wasn't happy with this outcome, as the broadcast cameras caught her booing Ionescu after missing the shot.

Bleacher Report's X account posted a video of this entire sequence (concluding with the boo) with the caption, "Caitlin drew up a play then booed her team when they missed the shot 🤣".

Caitlin drew up a play then booed her team when they missed the shot 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xJhlD2I2mT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 20, 2025

Clark was clearly joking and was in great spirits on the sidelines throughout the game, despite her surely lamenting not being able to compete.

