Caitlin Clark’s Boyfriend Connor Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute for Fever Star

January 22 marks the 24th birthday of Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark.

Quite frankly, women's basketball would not come close to having the global relevance and attention that it has today without Clark. She is already considered the most popular and most culturally significant women's basketball player of all time, even though she has only played in two professional WNBA seasons.

Clark also appears to be on a trajectory to becoming one of the women's basketball GOATs on the court, so long as she can stay healthy (which she wasn't able to do last season). The good news is that Clark is completely healthy right now and appears ready to go for the Fever's 2026 season, which will begin against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings on May 9.

Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark (22) smiles Saturday, May 3, 2025. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While not being able to compete last season was surely a burden for Clark, the Fever star was able to get through it because of her huge support system. This includes the Fever's coaching staff and training team, her teammates, plus Clark's friends and family members.

One person who has been at her side throughout her professional basketball journey is Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery. The couple met while they were both still playing at the University of Iowa (Connor was on the Hawkeyes men's team, and his father, Fran, was his head coach), and their relationship is still going strong.

Connor McCaffery, the boyfriend of Caitlin Clark, wears a Caitlin Clark signature logo hoodie. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Caitlin Clark's Boyfriend's Wholesome Birthday Tribute Speaks Volumes

On Thursday morning, McCaffery made a heartfelt Instagram post that wished his girlfriend a happy birthday. The photo included was a candid of both Clark and McCaffery embracing and smiling in each other's arms, seemingly in conversation with other people.

The post was captioned, "Happy 24th CC 🖤 celebrating you is a privilege and I’m so grateful for the laughter and joy you bring to our everyday lives ♾️ 2026 has so much in store for you 👀 I love you 🖤".

The post's top comment is from Clark, who wrote, "Love youuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu❤️‍🔥". She also added the photo to her own Instagram story, just as she has done with all the other birthday tributes she has received from friends and teammates.

One would imagine that McCaffery will be a constant presence at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena in 2026, just as he has been to this point in Clark's professional career. It will be interesting to see how their relationship continues to progress as both enter their mid-twenties.

Recommended Reading: