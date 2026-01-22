What the WNBA’s Caitlin Clark vs. Paige Bueckers Opener Is Signaling

The women's basketball community received a jolt of optimism and positivity on January 21, when the WNBA and all of its 13 teams released their schedules for the 2026 regular season.

This doesn't change anything about the ongoing CBA negotiations between the league office and the players' association. The two sides still haven't agreed to a new deal, and while there are some indications that both sides are moving in the right direction, it doesn't appear that anything is imminent.

While there are plenty of compelling matchups, the one that caught most fans' eyes is that the Indiana Fever and the Dallas Wings are facing each other on the WNBA's opening night, which is May 9.

Caitlin Clark guards Paige Bueckers. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

This is a fascinating and appropriate choice for the WNBA, and the reasoning for it might not be as simple as it seems.

The WNBA’s Caitlin Clark vs. Paige Bueckers 2026 Season Opener Is Strategic

Last year, the 2025 WNBA regular season began with Clark's Fever playing against Angel Reese's Chicago Sky. It's no secret that Clark and Reese have a rich history, and the WNBA capitalized on that by having these two superstars face off to begin the year.

And this worked. Not only was the game the most-viewed of the entire regular season, but Clark and Reese got into a scuffle that went supremely viral.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts to a flagrant foul from Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) on Saturday, May 17, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Chicago Sky, 93-58. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While this might seem like a win for the WNBA on the surface, those who have followed the Clark vs. Reese rivalry know it's rooted in much more than pure basketball. There's a lot of nastiness that comes with it, which was inflamed when Clark shoved Reese and got a flagrant foul during that game.

This was great for views and social media engagement. It wasn't great for the actual sport of women's basketball, and making the story about what's taking place on the court.

Clark's rivalry with Bueckers has always been about basketball, first and foremost. While other narratives inevitably creep in, Clark vs. Bueckers is a competitive rivalry between two guards who actually match up on the court. This keeps the discourse about hoops, which is ultimately for the WNBA's greater good.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) hug Sunday, July 13, 2025, ahead of the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not to mention that Clark and Bueckers only went head-to-head once last season because of Clark's injuries, and the league doesn't want to miss more opportunities for them to match up because of factors out of their control.

The WNBA's scheduling is intentional, especially on opening night. And pitting Clark against Bueckers shows that the league wants this season's story to be about basketball. Doing so was a wise decision.

