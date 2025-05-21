Caitlin Clark Calls Out 'Point Blank' Referee Mistakes in Fever Loss to Dream
The Indiana Fever fell to 1-1 on the 2025 WNBA season on Tuesday, as they were defeated by the Atlanta Dream by a score of 91-90.
While the Fever put together a nice comeback in the fourth quarter, they ultimately weren't able to overcome poor free-throw shooting and the Dream taking a whopping 32 free throws of their own, which led to Indiana's first loss.
Referee mishaps were a big story in the first half, as there were three calls made on the floor that were challenged by the team's two head coaches (two by Fever coach Stephanie White and one by Dream head coach Karl Smesko) which required replay reviews. After the replay, all three initial calls were overturned.
Fever star guard Caitlin Clark conveyed her frustration with the referees (and how long it took for the replays to occur) when speaking with the media after the game.
"I mean, to me, challenges cannot take that long. It ruins the flow of the game," Clark said, per a video from Scott Agness' YouTube account. "I get it. It's early in the year, the refs want to make the right call. We can't sit there for two and a half, three minutes on an obvious hit out of bounds off of them, and still not know the call.
"That's not the only reason the flow of the game was ruined, but we're just standing there, and we're waiting, and we're waiting, and we're waiting," Clark continued.
"It's tough when Coach White is put in a position to have to use both her challenges in the first half on calls that were pretty point blank, and then we're left with none there in the second half."
While Clark (and her boyfriend) were clearly frustrated about the referees on Tuesday, Indiana has a chance to try and get this win back against the Dream on Thursday.