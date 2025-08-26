Caitlin Clark 'Can't Like' Sophie Cunningham's Bikini Post

While the 2025 season has been frustrating for Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever fans, one silver lining to the season has been the relationship built between Clark and her teammate, Sophie Cunningham.

Cunningham has skyrocketed into superstardom ever since joining the Fever via trade during the past WNBA offseason. This is owed to the energy and grit that she brings to the Fever, her knowing how to steal headlines and generate discussion on social media through what she says and does, and her proximity to Clark.

Of course, both Cunningham are Clark are now sidelined, as Cunningham is recovering from a torn MCL she sustained on August 17 (which required surgery and will keep Cunningham out until the 2026 campaign), and Clark is still on the mend from a right groin issue she suffered during a July 17 game.

May 28, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) embrace before the game against the Washington Mystics at Entertainment & Sports Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham Trade Social Media Banter

Clark and Cunningham need to stay entertained, since they can't be on the basketball court. And one way they seem to be doing so is by trading top comments back and forth on each other's Instagram posts.

Both Clark and Cunningham posted on Instagram on August 25. For Clark, it was a video announcing the release of her new logo with Nike, along with announcing that her signature shoe will be released in 2026. The post is captioned, "Tune in 👀 Logo collection coming soon. Signature product dropping 2026."

The video shows a truck driver carrying billboards of Clark's logos. And the post's top comment is from Cunningham, who wrote, "ohhhhhh you do have a truck 😉".

For those who are confused about what Cunningham is talking about, one simply has to go over to her Instagram page to see that she posted a photo of herself in a bikini while posing next to a black pickup truck that had the caption, "back when my knee was healthy".

Clark has both of the top comments on this post. The first one says, "Jeez Sophie".

She then followed this up with, "Can’t like this," which seems to be a joking reference to Cunningham's photo being out of her comfort zone.

It's good to see both Clark and Cunningham in good spirits, despite the Fever struggling without them on the court. Fever fans will surely hope that Cunningham re-signs with the team this offseason so that she and Clark can get a crack at playing a healthy campaign together next year.

