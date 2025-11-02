Caitlin Clark Catches Eyes With Flattering Dress at Wedding

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has been out of the spotlight more than usual in recent weeks, ever since the Indiana Fever's 2025 WNBA season ended in their semifinals series against the Las Vegas Aces.

This is because Clark can't be seen on the Fever's sideline any longer, cheering on her teammates as they made an improbable run deep into the postseason, despite her and several other key players being sidelined for the season. However, this is probably a nice chance of pace for the 23-year-old, given how tiring constantly being under a magnifying glass must be.

Although this is not to say that fans haven't gotten to see any Clark content. She still makes waves whenever she shows up at a sports game or some other event, posted about the World Series on November 1, and dropped an awesome commercial as part of her DICK's Sporting Goods partnership on social media over the weekend, as well.

She's also going to compete in a Pro-Am golf tournament later this month (which she also did last year), allowing fans to get to watch her compete in a different sport than basketball.

Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Caitlin Clark looks on from the sideline during warmups before the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

These are all indications that Clark's schedule is much more open than it was when the WNBA season was underway. And this has also enabled her to enjoy what appeared to be one of her friends' weddings.

Caitlin Clark Turns Heads With Bridesmaid Wedding Outfit

Earlier this week, photos of Clark at what looked like a friend's wedding began surfacing on social media. More specifically, photos of her hair were posted on X by @CLRKSOURCE with the caption, "📸: a hairstylist for a wedding Caitlin attended posted some photos of Caitlin post glam!"

📸: a hairstylist for a wedding Caitlin attended posted some photos of Caitlin post glam!



[via: kellyevanshair] pic.twitter.com/vwrDO10yfk — offszn caitlin clark source (@CLRKSOURCE) October 27, 2025

These photos made many fans clamor to see more of Clark at this wedding. And their wish was granted on November 2, when Instagram user @knizzi posted several photos, a few of which included Clark at the wedding.

The photos of No. 22 are now circulating on social media, with several X accounts respoting all of the photos where Clark could be seen in her flattering black dress.

some more pics of caitlin at her friends wedding via her story! :) posted to opalite by taylor swift btw 😌 pic.twitter.com/rze72YSyfn — #22caitlinthegoat (@ccthegoat22) November 2, 2025

stop it omg caity is so pretty in one shoulder dresses pic.twitter.com/yF6oXRh0vs — commissioner ella 😌 (@fromhalfcourt_) November 2, 2025

Clark commented, "Love it," on the initial Instagram post, which perhaps suggests she had a good time at this wedding.

It's hard to imagine Clark would have been able to make it to this event if it had arrived during the Fever's season, even though she wasn't playing. So the timing worked out well for her in that regard.

