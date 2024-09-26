Women's Fastbreak On SI

Caitlin Clark Channels LeBron James Amid Intense Fan Interaction During WNBA Playoffs

Caitlin Clark recreated an iconic LeBron James moment during the Indiana Fever's WNBA playoff game Wednesday.

Grant Young

Sep 25, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket defended by Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington (21) during the first half during game two of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
The Indiana Fever are currently facing the Connecticut Sun in what's undoubtedly the most important game of rookie Caitlin Clark's professional basketball career.

If Indiana doesn't emerge from Wednesday's game with a win, their season will be over and WNBA fans will have to wait until next May before they see Clark playing for the Fever.

These dire straits have created an intense atmosphere within Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena, which is full of both Clark/Fever fans and Sun supporters.

There have already been multiple tense moments on the court during the first half of Wednesday's game. The first came when Clark and Sun veteran DeWanna Bonner had a feisty physical exchange after Clark complained to a referee about a potential foul on Bonner that went uncalled.

A few moments after this, Clark appeared to get into a verbal interaction with a fan who was sitting in the second row.

While it's unknown what was said, whatever the fan uttered was enough for Clark to call over security and single out the fan, motioning for them to get ejected.

The way Clark handled this situation made basketball fans recall a similar moment from NBA and Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James, who made a concerted effort to get a jeering fan removed from a game a few years back.

X user @CClarkreport posted a side-by-side video of Clark and James singling out their respective fans with the caption, "Caitlin Clark doing her best Lebron impersonation 😂".

The fan ultimately had a brief conversation with security before returning to his seat. Time will tell whether Clark can get the last laugh on Wednesday.

