Caitlin Clark Has Feisty Physical Exchange With Connecticut Sun Foe
The Indiana Fever are on the brink of elimination during their WNBA playoff game against the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday.
While Sunday's game certainly had a playoff-like intensity to it, the fact that Connecticut ended up blowing Indiana out took some steam out of the second half.
Yet, given that Indiana must win this game in order to keep their season alive, they're surely not going to go down without a fight.
And it seems that Fever rookie Caitlin Clark may have taken that literally.
Just a few minutes into the game, Clark took a three-point shot while being guarded by Sun veteran DeWanna Bonner. Clark missed the shot but thought Bonner fouled her when she tried to land.
As a result, Clark was complaining to the referee on the other side of the court; which Bonner didn't like, as she began chirping at Clark while Clark was speaking to the referee. The rookie responded by seeming to shove Bonner, which the veteran answered by swiping Clark's arm away from her.
Bonner then had a few choice words to say to Clark before play began once again.
It's worth noting that this was the result of competitiveness, and there is no ill-will between the two players. This is especially clear because Bonner has been an outspoken advocate of Clark during her rookie season, even saying, "She's a great player. I know next game she's going to come out firing", in regards to Clark.
Clark certainly came out firing on Wednesday. Although this was probably not in the way Bonner had imagined.