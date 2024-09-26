Caitlin Clark Cheekily Announces Plans To Go Pro In Another Sport In Fever Offseason
With the Indiana Fever's 87-81 defeat to the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the WNBA playoffs on Wednesday, Caitlin Clark's incredible rookie season run has come to an end.
It was a truly extraordinary first season of professional basketball for the former Iowa Hawkeye. Not only is she all but guaranteed to win the WNBA Rookie of the Year award, but she also finished fourth overall in WNBA MVP voting.
Despite her success, there's no question that Clark deserves a break from basketball. Over the past calendar year, she has played two full seasons; one with the Iowa Hawkeyes and another with the Fever.
It already appears evident that Clark will not be playing in Unrivaled or any other professional basketball league this offseason.
But in a cheeky answer from the Fever's postgame press conference on Wednesday, Clark suggested she'll try to go pro in another sport.
When Clark was asked about the ESPN broadcast claiming that the wouldn't be playing in a pro league this summer, Clark said, "I was focused on beating the Connecticut Sun, I wasn't thinking too far down the line," per Chloe Peterson.
"I don't know what I'm going to do tomorrow, I don't know what I'm going to do the next day. Maybe play some golf. That’s what I’m gonna do until it becomes too cold in Indiana. So I got that. I’ll become a professional golfer," Clark continued.
After (a tired-sounding) Clark said this, teammate Aliyah Boston chimed in with, "Not too much, babe. Keep it to basketball.”
Clark has surely earned some time away from the court. Yet, knowing her work ethic, it's hard to imagine she'll stay away for long — especially after the sun goes down.