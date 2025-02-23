Caitlin Clark Cites What Stood Out About Diana Taurasi Showdown in WNBA Rookie Season
WNBA legend Diana Taurasi created a lot of controversy with a statement she made when speaking with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt about Indiana Fever super Caitlin Clark in April 2024.
"Look SVP... reality is coming," Taurasi said when asked what the WNBA will have in store when Clark (who was then still playing in college) arrived.
"There's levels to this thing... You look superhuman playing against 18-year-olds but you're gonna come [play] with some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time," she continued.
This seemed to be the first example of a constant narrative across Clark's rookie WNBA season where veterans of the sport appeared more reluctant to embrace her than one could have imagined. Some believed this could be the beginning of a heated rivalry between Clark and Taurasi.
Then Clark's Indiana Fever and Taurasi's Phoenix Mercury faced off for the first time on June 30. Moments before opening tip-off, the two icons shared an embrace and joked multiple times throughout. And there has been nothing but respect between them ever since.
This was shown when Clark did an interview that was posted on Nike Basketball's Instagram page on February 23. The first question she was asked was whether she has a favorite matchup among other Nike hoopers.
"You're gonna get me in trouble," Clark responded with a laugh. "Honestly, I'll just say DT, because he's such an icon in our sport and has been in the game for so long. You know, getting to share the court with her was pretty fun, and you just see her competitive spirit.
"Even though you're not on her team, you can just feel it as a competitor."
There's no question that Clark shares that same sort of competitive spirit, which will likely propel her to similar heights that Taurasi reached during her incredible WNBA career.