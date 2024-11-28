Caitlin Clark Co-Signs Thanksgiving Hot Take From Iowa Assistant Coach
Thanksgiving Day is a beautiful holiday because it's a time for families and loved ones to come together and be grateful for what they have.
It's also beautiful because of the food.
Thanksgiving proves that breaking bread (or breaking a turkey wishbone) is a timeless way to bring people together. However, this proximity can lend itself to occasional arguments — especially when it comes to Thanksgiving food, which can be a polarizing topic given people's personal preferences.
And one Thanksgiving hot take that Indiana Fever icon Caitlin Clark approves of might get some of her fans in their feelings.
The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team posted an Instagram video of players and coaches discussing their Thanksgiving hot takes.
At one point in the video, Hawkeyes assistant coach and Director of Recruiting Raina Harmon said, "Pumpkin pie..." and then enthusiastically gave a thumbs-down sign.
The top comment on this post is from Clark, who wrote, "Facts Raina".
There's no doubt that pumpkin pie is among the most polarizing Thanksgiving foods, as most people seem to either love it or hate it.
Another video has surfaced on Thanksgiving Day that shows Clark discussing what her ideal Thanksgiving dish is back when she was playing at Iowa.
"The best is mashed potatoes and gravy," Clark said, per X user @ccthegoat22. "And then you just pour so much gravy on it that it overflows onto your entire plate, and you just have a pool of gravy on your plate.
"The worst is ham. Ham is scary... ham is gross." Clark continued.
When two of Clark's teammates then asserted that turkey is gross, she looked at the camera and said, "They're weird."
While Clark appears to enjoy eating turkey, we know of two turkeys who've been saved because of her on this holiday.