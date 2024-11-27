Iowa Governor Pardons Caitlin Clark Inspired Turkeys Ahead of Thanksgiving
Many basketball fans will be grateful for Caitlin Clark during this upcoming Thanksgiving.
The former Iowa Hawkeyes icon and current Indiana Fever superstar has brought a ton of eyes and intrigue to the sport of women's basketball, and getting to watch her play and develop her game this year has brought countless people joy.
And the 22-year-old has become even more beloved by the way she conducts herself with grace and makes time to give back to young fans and those who have supported her.
It would seem that Clark deserves all the good that has (and will continue to) come to her, in other words.
The same can't be said for a lot of turkeys this month, who probably did nothing to deserve the brutal hand they've been dealt.
However, all it took was two Iowa-produced turkeys to be associated with Clark in some way for their lives to be saved before this year's holiday.
On Tuesday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds posted on X, "This morning I pardoned Caitlin and Clark from Golden Prairie Turkeys in Manson.
"This year the Moline Family is celebrating its 100th year producing turkeys in our state."
Along with the caption came a photo of Caitlin and Clark the turkeys along with various other photographs depicting Reynolds' pardoning announcement.
The only thing that could have made this announcement better was if Caitlin and Clark were wearing turkey-sized No. 22 jerseys; perhaps one being for the Hawkeyes and one for the Fever.
Add these two turkeys to the long list of those who'll be thanking No. 22 on Thursday.