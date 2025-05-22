Caitlin Clark Commands Eyes With Skirt, Trench Coat Combo Fever Pregame Outfit
The Indiana Fever are set to face the Atlanta Dream for a second consecutive game in the 2025 WNBA season, after coming up just short by a score of 91-90 at home against Atlanta on May 20.
While it's hard to argue that Atlanta has as talented a roster as the Fever, sheer talent on paper doesn't win basketball games. And the Dream's twin tower combination of Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones in the paint, combined with star wings Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, gave Indiana a tough time. Therefore, there's a lot of intrigue about the adjustments Indiana will make this time around.
However, as intriguing as this Thursday evening content is going to be on the court, Fever star guard Caitlin Clark is adding intrigue with the pregame outfit she elected to wear to the game.
Yahoo Sports posted a video of Clark entering Atlanta's State Farm Arena wearing a beige trench coat with red trim, a beige skirt, and a red shirt underneath. The post is captioned, "Caitlin Clark fit check ahead of Fever-Dream 🔥".
It's worth noting that the Dream won't typically play their games at State Farm Arena, which seats 16,888 people and is where the Atlanta Hawks' NBA franchise plays. They usually play at the Gateway Center Arena at College Park, which only seats 3,500.
However, the Dream announced back in March that they had made the decision to move this game to the much bigger arena, likely in order to comply with the massive fanbase that Clark and the Fever bring.