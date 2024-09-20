Caitlin Clark Completed Greatest Point Guard Season In WNBA History
Caitlin Clark piled up many records in her first ever WNBA season. But perhaps most impressive was how thoroughly she mastered her position. Because Clark did things no point guard, rookie or otherwise, ever has before.
Caitlin took sole ownership of the league's single season assist mark last week. However, she also wound up scoring more points than any point guard ever as well, as pointed out by noted social media statistics account StatMamba.
Clark finished the regular season number one overall in assists and top five in total points, making her the first player in WNBA history to finish top 10 in scoring while also leading the league in dimes.
All in all, that led to her producing more points than any player in league history. Not bad for a rookie point guard.
Of course that also came with a vast improvement for Indiana in the standings. The team made the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and will begin postseason action against the Connecticut Sun Sunday afternoon.
Clark finished the regular season with averages of 19.5 points and 8.4 assists, with her numbers being even better since play resumed out of the Olympics break. We'll now get a chance to see what CC looks like in the playoffs.
Clark clearly is well beyond having to adjust to the reality of the WNBA, and she is sure to be the focus of the Sun's defensive attention.
That's what happens when one faces off with an unprecedented offensive engine. A distinction that Caitlin earned in her rookie campaign.