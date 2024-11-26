Caitlin Clark Declared Herself a Meme After Memorable Appearance at NBA Game
Even when it's not her playing, Caitlin Clark clearly has a hard time staying away from the basketball court.
The 22-year-old Indiana Fever superstar has been seen attending multiple basketball games since her rookie season ended, many of which are Butler University men's basketball games so that she can support her boyfriend Connor McCaffery, who's an assistant coach there.
But on Monday, Clark was instead sitting alongside McCaffery while court side at an Indiana Pacers game. And per usual, the received a good deal of attention by being there.
Clark and McCaffery were sitting in Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton's seats for the game — and Haliburton went nuts in the 114-110 win, scoring 34 points on 9-18 from three-point range while also adding 13 assists.
After one of his three's, cameras caught Clark gesturing with her hands in celebration — which was reposted on the Indiana Fever's Instagram page with the caption, "she knows something about threes 👌
"@caitlinclark22 celebrates @tyresehaliburton’s 7th triple of the evening".
The top comment on the post was from Clark herself, who wrote, "I’m a meme".
X user @ccthegoat22 posted a screenshot of Clark's comment on the Instagram post with the caption, "caitlin calling herself a meme pls😭 she got no idea abt all the caitlin clark memes we use of her on here LMAO".
And that wasn't where Clark's eventful Monday at the Pacers game ended, as she was also spotted speaking with NBA commissioner Adam Silver at one point.
Fans will likely be seeing Clark at plenty more Pacers (and Butler) games until it's time for her to return to the court with the Fever.