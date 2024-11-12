Women's Fastbreak On SI

Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton Share Funny Reaction to Butler Basketball Flex

Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton had a laugh for family-related reasons at the Butler men's basketball game on Monday.

Grant Young

Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark smiles while talking to Butler Bulldogs fans on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, during the game at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Butler Bulldogs defeated the Missouri State Bears, 72-65.
Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark smiles while talking to Butler Bulldogs fans on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, during the game at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Butler Bulldogs defeated the Missouri State Bears, 72-65. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has developed many great relationships with her former and current teammates, she has also made friends off the court.

This is shown by her spending a lot of time with Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton and his girlfriend this offseason. In addition to Clark and Haliburton attending each other's games (and Clark calling out his exposed toes on social media), she also served meals at Haliburton’s 'Come to Our House Season of Giving Dinner' event on Monday.

After the event ended, Clark, Haliburton, and Haliburton's girlfriend attended the Butler men's basketball game to support Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery (who is also a Butler assistant coach).

McCaffery's younger brother Patrick plays for Butler, and has been their leading scorer through three games in the 2024-25 season.

At one point in the game, Butler's X account posted a slow-motion video of him draining a tough shot, getting a foul call, and flexing in celebration.

The video camera then panned to Clark and Haliburton laughing about the celebration from McCaffery.

McCaffery finished the 85-65 win over Western Michigan with 15 points and 6 rebounds in 35 minutes played.

Clark is no stranger to showing emotion on the court, especially after hitting a big bucket. But there seemed to be something about her boyfriend's younger brother's flexing celebration that both she and Haliburton found funny.

The Fever icon has attended every Butler home game so far this season, and will probably be attending Friday's home game against SMU as well.

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News