Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton Share Funny Reaction to Butler Basketball Flex
While Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has developed many great relationships with her former and current teammates, she has also made friends off the court.
This is shown by her spending a lot of time with Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton and his girlfriend this offseason. In addition to Clark and Haliburton attending each other's games (and Clark calling out his exposed toes on social media), she also served meals at Haliburton’s 'Come to Our House Season of Giving Dinner' event on Monday.
After the event ended, Clark, Haliburton, and Haliburton's girlfriend attended the Butler men's basketball game to support Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery (who is also a Butler assistant coach).
McCaffery's younger brother Patrick plays for Butler, and has been their leading scorer through three games in the 2024-25 season.
At one point in the game, Butler's X account posted a slow-motion video of him draining a tough shot, getting a foul call, and flexing in celebration.
The video camera then panned to Clark and Haliburton laughing about the celebration from McCaffery.
McCaffery finished the 85-65 win over Western Michigan with 15 points and 6 rebounds in 35 minutes played.
Clark is no stranger to showing emotion on the court, especially after hitting a big bucket. But there seemed to be something about her boyfriend's younger brother's flexing celebration that both she and Haliburton found funny.
The Fever icon has attended every Butler home game so far this season, and will probably be attending Friday's home game against SMU as well.