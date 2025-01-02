Caitlin Clark Defends NBA Effort Level in Discussing Ratings Drop
Caitlin Clark knows a thing or two about basketball and raising ratings.
Not only was Clark responsible for a huge portion of the WNBA's explosive growth in 2024, but even in the offseason she has been seen at various games. So no one can argue against her being a big supporter of the sport.
Which is why her opinion on the NBA's ratings is certainly one people will give weight to. And Clark weighed in on that topic during her appearance on New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.
Clark was asked why she thought NBA ratings are down, and while she couldn't pinpoint one problem, there was certainly a specific thing she doesn't believe is an issue—though fans might think so.
"Honestly, I feel like the average just like basketball fan doesn't understand how good NBA players are. And they think it looks like they're not trying. I promise they are trying. They're just so good, that's why it looks like they are not trying."
She went on to wonder if observers miss the physicality from bygone eras, which Clark also chalked up to an evolution of skill, stating that the game is obviously going to be different from when Michael Jordan played.
In addition, Clark personally does not believe the prevalence of the three-point shot is a major detriment.
"I love three-point shooting. I love seeing guys just launch threes. But not everybody loves that. So, I don't know," she added.
Clark was a fan of Travis Kelce's idea for the NBA to add a four-point line saying she loved that suggestion and calling out for league commissioner Adam Silver to make it happen.
However, one thing she isn't a big proponent of is the new All-Star Game format. The Indiana Fever star prefers the old East vs West format.
Perhaps there is no central issue that ails the NBA as Clark stated. Or maybe they just need a star like her to emerge again. Regardless, it's clear no one will hear Clark bashing the sport of basketball.