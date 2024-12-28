Caitlin Clark Went All the Way With Commitment to NBA G League in Person Support
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has spent multiple evenings of her first WNBA offseason at Butler University men's basketball games.
Given Clark's star power, she typically goes viral for something she's doing in the stands during these games. Whether it's when she and Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton laugh about her boyfriend Connor McCaffery's (who is an assistant coach for Butler) younger brother Patrick (who's one of Butler's best players) flexing during a game, when Clark wore glasses at another game, or when she was seen checking her phone at another, fans love anything they can get from the 22-year-old.
Because Butler has a brief break from games over the holidays, Clark and McCaffery decided to attend an Indiana Mad Ants NBA G League basketball game, whose home stadium is the Fever's Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
It seems like Clark and McCaffery had nearly the whole arena to themselves, as the Mad Ants' X account posted a photo of them two seated with no other fans visible.
The broadcast team also made multiple notes of Clark's appearance and her showing of support for Indiana's NBA G League squad. And at one point, they made it clear how impressed they were with Clark staying for the entire game.
X user @nosyone4 posted a video of the broadcast booth saying, "I'm sure Caitlin Clark has been impressed with [Mad Ants player] Cam McGriff's performance tonight. She has been here the whole time!" when there was a bit less than four minutes remaining in the game.
Luckily the lack of other fans made it so Clark could get comfortable in the stands.