Caitlin Clark's Poor Performance in Fever Loss to Aces Sparks WNBA Fan Concern

The Indiana Fever fell to 6-7 on the 2025 WNBA regular season after their 89-81 loss to the New York Liberty on June 22.

While no loss can be chalked up to one player, there's no question that star guard Caitlin Clark didn't help her team secure a win on Sunday. While she finished the game with a respectable 19 points and 11 assists, she also shot 7 of 20 from the field, 1 of 10 from three-point range (which means she's 1 of her last 17 from three in the past two games), and had 8 turnovers in the loss.

What's more, Clark's body language was uncharacteristically emotionless, and the typical conviction she plays with was nowhere to be found. She passed up an open three-pointer opportunity and had several mind-boggling mistakes that fans frankly aren't used to seeing from her.

This has sparked concern with Clark's fan base on social media. One X user posted a video of Clark passing up the open three and wrote, "CAITLIN YOU MUST SHOOT THAT".

CAITLIN YOU MUST SHOOT THAT pic.twitter.com/fdp6FrFd8O — correlation (@nosyone4) June 22, 2025

Another fan added, "caitlin what are you doing lol im legit not joking anymore somethings up".

caitlin what are you doing lol im legit not joking anymore somethings up — cc akgae (@clrkszn) June 22, 2025

"What happened to Caitlin Clark after that Connecticut game???



"She’s showing ZERO emotion on the floor since………………." a third fan wrote, referencing the physical play that Clark was subject to during the team's June 17 win over the Connecticut Sun.

What happened to Caitlin Clark after that Connecticut game???



She’s showing ZERO emotion on the floor since………………. — kb ⚡️ (@kerrrr22) June 22, 2025

There's no question that Clark is still a generational talent and will surely right the ship at some point. But her two most recent games are far from the superstar people have come to expect from No. 22.

