Caitlin Clark Details Unique Improvement Opportunity WNBA Offseason Has Provided
During a January 20 interview with Rachel DeMita on the Courtside Club Interviews show, new Indiana Fever Player Development Coach Keith Porter discussed what he wants to see from Fever superstar Caitlin Clark during the 2025 WNBA season and what he has in mind to help her get there.
"My goals for Caitlin, I just want her to just destroy everything," Porter said. "I want to give her the extra tools to where how teams used to play her, you can't do that anymore. You can't force her to take these shots. So now what do you do?
"I just want her to feel super comfortable in every scenario, every coverage, whatever it is, and just destroy teams," he added.
Clark was interviewed by David Eickholt for a January 27 episode of Swarmcast. And at one point, she spoke about her time spent working with Porter thus far.
"New Player Development Coach came over with Steph White from Connecticut, and it has been a lot of fun," Clark said of Porter. "It's been fun to be in Indianapolis and working out with him, and Keith just loves the game of basketball, you can tell."
She later added, "He puts a lot of time into what we're gonna work on every single day, and [addresses] how does that look in a long-term plan of my development, and how does that all work together? And not overwhelming me with new things that we can work on, but just adding little things and refining certain things that can help me be much more successful in year two.
"Then also just trying to get stronger and be in the weight room a lot. So it has been fun, this is the first time I've had a chance to really work on my game and work on my craft, and be focused on it," Clark continued. "Obviously, that was hard in college, even going into my senior year that was really the last time I could work on things and add things."
This has got to get Fever fans excited for what Clark will do in year two.