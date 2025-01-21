Fever Development Coach Shares How He Wants Caitlin Clark to 'Destroy' WNBA
The Indiana Fever announced the hiring of Keith Porter to be their new Player Development Coach on December 11.
This hiring didn't come as a surprise, considering he was the Connecticut Sun's Player Development Coach while Stephanie White was at the helm there. So when White came to the Fever this offseason, it made sense that Porter would come over with her.
However, when speaking with Syndicate Nation on December 11, Porter revealed that he wanted to join the Fever for another reason.
"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I'm gonna have to train... a person who has the potential to be one of the greatest woman athletes ever with an extreme impact," Porter said, clearly talking about Fever superstar Caitlin Clark.
Porter was interviewed by Rachel DeMita on the Courtside Club Interviews show on January 20 and spoke more about what he wants to see from Clark in 2025.
"My goals for Caitlin, I just want her to just destroy everything," Porter said, per DeMita's YouTube channel. "I want to give her the extra tools to where how teams used to play her, you can't do that anymore. You can't force her to take these shots. So now what do you do?
"I just want her to feel super comfortable in every scenario, every coverage, whatever it is, and just destroy teams," he added.
Porter was then asked, "Do you see MVP Caitlin on the rise?"
"Oh, absolutely. Absolutely. Definitely do," Porter responded.
Porter certainly is not alone in seeing WNBA MVP trophies coming soon for Clark.