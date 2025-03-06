Caitlin Clark Double Dips College Basketball Fandom Ending With Iowa Win
Wednesday was a busy night of college basketball in the state of Indiana. The first round of the women's basketball Big Ten Tournament got underway in Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which is where the Indiana Fever WNBA team plays.
Of course, Big Ten legend Caitlin Clark plays for the Fever, which is why it was no surprise that she was in attendance during her alma mater Iowa Hawkeyes' March 5 game against the Wisconsin Badgers (which Iowa won by a score of 81-54.)
Clark wasn't the only Iowa Hawkeyes icon to be present at the game, as her former head coach Lisa Bluder was also in attendance — and was seen soaking in her former team's blowout victory with a Bud Light beer.
However, this Iowa Hawkeyes game wasn't the only college basketball action Clark spectated on Wednesday.
Before watching Iowa at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, she was present at Hinkle Fieldhouse (about a 15-minute drive from Gainbridge), which is where the Butler men's basketball team plays. Clark was there to support her boyfriend Connor (who is an assistant coach for the Butler men's team) and his younger brother Jack, who was celebrating Senior Day on March 5.
It's hard to imagine that Caitlin Clark can remain somewhat incognito anywhere in America, let alone in Indianapolis, and let alone even more in the home arena where she plays her WNBA games.
However, there didn't seem to be much fanfare regarding Clark's appearances, as fans were more focused on what was taking place on the court.
Regardless, it's cool to see the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year showing up to support two of her beloved college basketball teams.