Caitlin Clark Drains Over Two Dozen Straight Three's In Fever Offseason Workout
After taking a few weeks away from the basketball court once the Indiana Fever's 2024 campaign came to an end, Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark has now returned to her beloved sport.
However, Clark isn't technically playing on the Fever's practice court. Scott Agness revealed in a Thursday X post, "Fever use the practice court inside The Fieldhouse, what used to be for the Pacers. Now the Pacers have a $50M facility across the street, the St. Vincent Center, which opened in 2017," in response to where Clark has been putting her work in.
But just because Clark is working at the facility for the Pacers doesn't mean that the Fever's social media team wasn't able to find her. They've done just that — and the result was them capturing a historic practice moment from the 22-year-old on Friday.
The Fever's X account posted a video that shows Clark hitting 25 consecutive three-pointers during a workout with the caption, "the grind don't stop 😤
"Caitlin Clark knocks down 25-straight threes during an offseason workout."
This many three-pointers made in a row is a mind-blowing accomplishment for any basketball player. However, if the end of the video is any indication, Clark didn't seem too impressed by her extraordinary shooting display.
While she boasts a well-rounded skillset, Clark is most notorious for her sharpshooting ability. This is shown by her draining 37.7% of her three-pointers during her iconic college career at Iowa.
Interestingly enough, Clark only made 34.4% of her threes during her rookie season with the Fever. But this video makes it seem like that number is destined to improve in her second WNBA season.