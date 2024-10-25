Caitlin Clark is Putting in Work at Pacers NBA Practice Facility
Women's basketball fans know that Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has been spending a lot of time on the golf course during this WNBA offseason.
This was proven by her nearly hitting a hole-in-one — which can only come with a lot of practice — while playing with teammate Lexie Hull earlier this month.
Nobody can blame Clark for needing some time away from the basketball court after the two grueling seasons (one with the Iowa Hawkeyes and one with the fever) over less than 365 days. However, it became clear yesterday that Clark couldn't stay away from the court for too long, as the Fever shared footage of Clark back in the lab on their X account Wednesday.
Scott Agness made it clear yesterday that this video was from the NBA franchise Indiana Pacers practice facility.
To further clarify why Clark was practicing on the Pacers' practice court, he wrote in a Thursday X post, "Fever use the practice court inside The Fieldhouse, what used to be for the Pacers. Now the Pacers have a $50M facility across the street, the St. Vincent Center, which opened in 2017.
"Fever's newish locker room is right below their practice court".
Clark seemed to be back at the Pacers' practice facility on Thursday — and an X post from De'Vion Harmon, who plays for the Indiana Mad Ants of the NBA G League, shows that the 22-year-old's presence was keenly felt.
"Walk into the arena this morning and 2nd person I see is @CaitlinClark22 … super toughhhh 🤣," Harmon wrote.
Fans would surely love to see Clark facing off against some Pacers players in 1 vs. 1 right about now.