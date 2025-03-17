Caitlin Clark Drops 'Uh Oh' Comment About Fever Teammate Unrivaled Championship Clash
The championship game of the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league takes place on March 17, with Rose BC and Vinyl BC squaring off.
There weren't many people who expected these two squads to make it to Unrivaled's final game, as Rose BC was predicted to finish last by some analysts while Vinyl BC wasn't expected to fare much better. But after both teams made it to the playoffs, they produced impressive performances — including Vinyl BC defeating the favorite Lunar Owls BC on Sunday night — to make it to this title showdown.
Two Indiana Fever standouts will be playing against each other on Monday, as Lexie Hull plays for Rose BC while Aliyah Boston plays for Vinyl BC. The Fever's social media team celebrated these two players' success with an Instagram post that wrote, "championship gameday at @unrivaledbasketball🏆
"@lexiehulll (Team Rose) & @aliyah.boston (Team Vinyl) go head-to-head in the first-ever title game tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT."
The top comment on this post of from Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark, who wrote, "One of them bouta come back angry and one happy uh oh".
While Clark isn't taking part in Unrivaled, she has clearly been keeping tabs on the new league (at least as it pertains to how her two teammates are performing in it).
Surely No. 22 will be watching on Monday to see whether it will be Boston or Hull who's coming back to Indiana with $50,000 in prize money in their pockets for being a championship winner.