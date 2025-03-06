Caitlin Clark Dunks on Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull With Fever Putt-Putt Responses
One of the most heartwarming aspects of the Indiana Fever's 2024 WNBA season was getting to see the team's young core — specifically Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Lexie Hull — develop their bond both on and off the court.
Soon after Clark was drafted by the Fever with the No. 1 pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft, she seemed to take a liking to both Boston and Hull. And these relationships deepened as the season progressed to the point where Clark and Boston seemed inseparable during the 2024 WNBA All-Star Weekend and then Clark took a vacation with Hull to Mexico right after All-Star Weekend ended.
These relationships are only going to keep building at these three reunite on the court in 2025. Then again, Boston and Hull might have a (lighthearted) gripe with Clark after some of her answers during her March 6 appearance on the Eli Manning Show.
After Clark lost to Manning in a pop-a-shot competition, Manning asked Clark questions while she was on a mini-putt course. If she sank the putt, she didn't need to answer the question; and if she missed the putt, she had to respond.
One of Manning's questions was, "You're out to dinner with the entire team and the bill comes. Who is the least likely person to pick up the check?"
Clark missed the putt then said, "Probably Lexie. Lexie Hull."
Later on, she was asked, "You're at a carnival. There's a dunk tank there. Which WNBA players do you want in the tank?"
After another miss, Clark said, "Honestly... I'm going Aliyah Boston.
"She's always talking crap to me, so this is my chance to get a little revenge," she added.
Fever fans would surely love to see how hilarious a team dunk tank activity would be.