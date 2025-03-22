Caitlin Clark Fans at Odds Over Fox All-Time NCAA Women's Basketball Player Ranking
The women's basketball world has been buzzing over a March 16 segment from ESPN where three analysts didn't rank Caitlin Clark — former Iowa Hawkeyes legend and current record holder for the most all-time points scored in NCAA D1 history — among the top five women's basketball players of all time.
This snubbing of Clark has been lamented by the basketball community, with WNBA legend Sue Bird confirming Clark's deserved place on this by saying in a March 20 episode of the A Touch More podcast that, "[Clark] is obviously special, definitely one of the greatest of all time... There's no way you're not taking Caitlin Clark in the top five [in an all-time draft]. And to me, there's no way you're not taking her in the top three."
ESPN wasn't the only sports programming platform that did one of these lists. On March 22, FOX Sports released their ranking of the top 10 best women's college basketball players of all time and posted the results on X.
In their ranking, Clark was placed at No. 2 all time, just behind UConn Huskies and New York Liberty legend Breanna Stewart.
Clark fans seem to disagree about where their superstar is placed on this ranking. Some are happy with her receiving the No. 2 spot, especially after the aforementioned ESPN snub.
One X user posted a gif of Clark looking at something, nodding her head, and saying "Okay!" as if to confirm her contentedness.
Notorious Caitlin Clark fan Ken Swift responded to the ranking with, "I like it".
Other fans, however, still think No. 2 is too low of a ranking for the Indiana Fever star.
"How is Clark not number one?" one fan wrote.
"Clark has been amazing for the sport. No way she’s 2," added another.
The bottom line is that this FOX list is being received much more warmly than the one ESPN produced a few days ago.