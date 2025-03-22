Women's Fastbreak On SI

Caitlin Clark Fans at Odds Over Fox All-Time NCAA Women's Basketball Player Ranking

Caitlin Clark fans are disagreeing on where the star was placed on FOX Sports' ranking of the greatest college women's basketball players.

Grant Young

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts during a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game against University of Central Florida, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts during a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game against University of Central Florida, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. / Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The women's basketball world has been buzzing over a March 16 segment from ESPN where three analysts didn't rank Caitlin Clark — former Iowa Hawkeyes legend and current record holder for the most all-time points scored in NCAA D1 history — among the top five women's basketball players of all time.

This snubbing of Clark has been lamented by the basketball community, with WNBA legend Sue Bird confirming Clark's deserved place on this by saying in a March 20 episode of the A Touch More podcast that, "[Clark] is obviously special, definitely one of the greatest of all time... There's no way you're not taking Caitlin Clark in the top five [in an all-time draft]. And to me, there's no way you're not taking her in the top three."

ESPN wasn't the only sports programming platform that did one of these lists. On March 22, FOX Sports released their ranking of the top 10 best women's college basketball players of all time and posted the results on X.

In their ranking, Clark was placed at No. 2 all time, just behind UConn Huskies and New York Liberty legend Breanna Stewart.

Clark fans seem to disagree about where their superstar is placed on this ranking. Some are happy with her receiving the No. 2 spot, especially after the aforementioned ESPN snub.

One X user posted a gif of Clark looking at something, nodding her head, and saying "Okay!" as if to confirm her contentedness.

Notorious Caitlin Clark fan Ken Swift responded to the ranking with, "I like it".

Other fans, however, still think No. 2 is too low of a ranking for the Indiana Fever star.

"How is Clark not number one?" one fan wrote.

"Clark has been amazing for the sport. No way she’s 2," added another.

The bottom line is that this FOX list is being received much more warmly than the one ESPN produced a few days ago.

