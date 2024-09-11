Caitlin Clark Fans Baffled by ESPN's All-Time WNBA Rookie Ranking
On Wednesday, ESPN's Michael Voepel released a ranking of the 10 best rookie seasons in WNBA history. Rookie sensation Caitlin Clark wasn't even the first rookie from the Indiana Fever's franchise included.
Topping the list was WNBA icon Candace Parker; which is fair enough, considering Parker was the only player in league history to win MVP in her rookie season.
Second on the list was Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings. Then Clark came in third.
"A strong case can be made that Clark has had the best offensive season ever for a WNBA rookie," Voepel wrote. "Where a player such as Catchings has an edge is that she also was an elite defender as a rookie. Clark has made progress on that side of the court. And while she averages a league-high 5.7 turnovers per game, her being the team's primary ball handler and league's assist leader must be taken into account."
While some fans aren't happy with Clark's position in the rankings, the most common gripe Clark's massive fanbase has is that her rookie season isn't even over yet.
"ESPN Ranked Caitlin Clark's rookie season as the 3rd best rookie season of all time
Seems somewhat premature given that the season is not yet finished," X user @CClarkReport wrote.
"Obviously, Caitlin Clark still has 4 regular season games left to play!" added X user Vanshay Murdock.
In a comment on the @espnw Instagram post about the rankings, one fan said, "Season not over yet why even have this list ? @espnw Caitlin might win mvp the season not over".
While it's true that there's still more season for Clark to play, she's currently a massive underdog to win MVP over Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson (whose rookie season was listed at No. 5 all-time), and therefore Clark can't take Parker's No. 1 overall spot in good faith.
Although Clark could improve her case for MVP later today when she squares off against Wilson and the Aces.