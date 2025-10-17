Caitlin Clark Fans Saying Same Thing About AP Women's Basketball All-Time Team Reveal

One of many polarizing storylines among the women's basketball community during the 2024 season was whether superstar guard Caitlin Clark could be considered among the best women's college basketball players of all time.

While Clark's individual accolades (most notably that she became the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer, regardless of gender, with 3,951 career points and holds the NCAA Division I record for most career three-pointers, with 548) made it obvious to many that she deserved inclusion in the women's college basketball GOAT conversation.

Others asserted that she did not because she never won a championship with the Iowa Hawkeyes, even though she made it to two consecutive national championship games.

Caitlin Clark Included in AP Women's College Basketball GOAT List

Thankfully, most fans understood that gatekeeping Clark's inclusion in this conversation because she didn't win an NCAA championship was absurd. It also didn't prevent the Associated Press (AP) from including Clark in their list of the five greatest women's college basketball players, which was revealed through an article on October 16.

The five players included were Clark, USC Trojans legend Cheryl Miller, UConn turned WNBA icon Diana Taurasi, four-time NCAA champion Breanna Stewart (who also played at UConn), and Candace Parker, who won two NCAA championships at Tennessee.

Clark was quoted in the article saying, “Being named an AP All-American is one of the most storied honors in college sports. It means a lot to be named to this all-time list alongside players I looked up to. It’s fun to think about what it would have been like if we all played together.”

Caitlin was named on the AP’s all time women’s college basketball first team! pic.twitter.com/Ijfsw3ul5P — correlation (@nosyone4) October 17, 2025

Caitlin Clark Fans Agree About Inclusion on AP Women's College Basketball Goat Ranking

Clark's massive fan base is feeling validated about AP giving No. 22 her well-deserved flowers, which they're making apparent on social media.

"This is gonna piss off soooooooooooooooo many people



"But it’s 100% the correct call," one fan wrote.

"CC is the greatest college basketball player of all time. Period. There would be no legitimate way to name this team without her on it," added another.

Another noted, "Greatest ever college scorer, male or female…let that fkn sink in…"

"As she should be," wrote another.

As she should be. pic.twitter.com/M7dDGRkD9J — Jereme Jackson (@JeremeFJackson) October 17, 2025

"Congratulations, much deserved!" one more fan wrote.

"Championship Culture won’t brainwash me, she’s the greatest college basketball player of all time," said another.

An Iowa fan chimed in, "Well deserved. Her record will take time to be broken."

"Wasn’t even a question!" said another.

Props to AP for getting this one right.

