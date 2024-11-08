Caitlin Clark Fans Will See More of Her on Golf Course Due to Pro-Am Coverage Change
Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark's massive fanbase was thrown into an excited frenzy last month when they realized their beloved basketball player would be competing again in November — albeit in a different sport than the one they know her best by.
On Wednesday, Clark will be playing golf as part of an LPGA pro-am competition hosted by Annika Sorenstam, which is called "The Annika".
Clark's participation in this pro-am has both fans and even some of the world's best golfers thrilled about witnessing her hitting the links. However, these fans were dismayed upon learning that there were no initial broadcasting plans for the pro-am, which meant they wouldn't get to watch Clark compete live.
But that broadcasting decision has since changed — which Sports Business Journal's Josh Carpenter revealed in a November 8 article.
"Golf Channel and the LPGA are expanding their coverage of next week's tournament, The Annika, with Caitlin Clark set to appear in Wednesday's pro-am," Carpenter wrote. "Clark tees off at 7am ET on Wednesday and will play the front 9 with Nelly Korda and the second 9 with tournament host Annika Sorenstam.
"LPGA and tournament social handles are expected to live stream Clark's warmup on the range at Pelican Golf Club as well as conduct an in-round walk-and-talk interview. Additionally, Golf Channel's 'Golf Today,' which typically airs at 12:30pm ET, will air at 11am on Wednesday and show highlights and live look-ins from Clark's round," Carpenter continued.
The golfing community is clearly going above and beyond in bringing Clark content to the world next week. And their reward for doing so will likely be a lot of new viewership.