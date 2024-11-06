Caitlin Clark Has Top Women's Golfer Starstruck Before LPGA Event
We are now exactly one week away from Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark taking to the golf course as part of an LPGA golfing pro-am competition that's hosted by Annika Sorenstam.
Clark taking private lessons with longtime LPGA tour staple Martha Foyer-Faulconer in preparation for the pro-am shows that the 22-year-old means business, and is once again looking to perform when the focus is on her.
However, given that some of the world's best female golfers will also be playing in the LPGA event, the former Hawkeye probably won't be winning.
Although her star power already seems to be having an effect on one particular top golfer.
A November 5 article from Golf Digest's Keely Levins suggests that female golfer Lilia Vu (who is the reigning LPGA Player of the Year and currently No. 2 in the Rolex World Rankings) might be more excited to see Clark in person next week than to actually compete.
“When the news was announced I immediately turned to my mom and I'm like, ‘Oh, my gosh, Caitlin Clark is coming to the Pelican.’ I thought it was the coolest thing,” Vu said in the article.
“Hopefully, I'm lucky enough to meet her on that pro-am day and hopefully run into her. It's been so cool to see everything she's done. I think she's a great ambassador for women's sports and just someone you look up to.”
The article later states that Clark will be playing 18 holes in the event (all while having an Indycar driver as her caddy), which should give her plenty of time to fraternize with Vu and any other golfers who are keen to share the course with her.