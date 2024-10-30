Caitlin Clark Featured Next to Taylor Swift Among Time's Most Inspiring Women
Indiana Fever rookie superstar Caitlin Clark's impact on women's basketball (and all of women's sports) cannot be understated.
In addition to all the progress she has helped facilitate in the WNBA and women's college basketball over the past couple of years, her true impact won't be felt until years to come when the next generation of female basketball players who idolized Clark will be making waves in the sport.
Not to mention the fact that Clark is still just 22 years old, and still has an entire career playing professional basketball ahead of her where she'll be able to increase her fame and acclaim while continuing to be a driving force.
However, while there's plenty more time for all this to occur, the Fever icon still deserves her flowers right now. And that's exactly what happened on Wednesday, when it was announced that she would be featured on the cover of the Time Magazine Special Edition 2024 - Inspiring Women issue.
One of the coolest aspects of Clark getting featured on this iconic cover is that she's positioned alongside global pop icon Taylor Swift, who we know Clark is a huge fan of. Swift's fanbase has also shown Clark much love and support over the past few weeks.
In addition to Clark and Swift, this Time cover is also graced with sports icons Serena Williams and Megan Rapinoe, musicians Billie Eilish and Selena Gomez, and actors Halle Berry and Issa Rae.
We would imagine this is the first of many such Time covers that Clark will be included on.