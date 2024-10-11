Taylor Swift Fans Rally Around Caitlin Clark Following Angel Reese Podcast Backlash
One of the hottest topics within the women's basketball world over the past day has been the most recent episode of the "Unapologetically Angel" podcast, which is hosted by Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese.
Kayla Nicole, who is best known for being the ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs' three-time Super Bowl champion and future NFL Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce, was the special guest on Thursday's "Unapologetically Angel" episode. Kelce, as you probably already know by now, is currently dating global pop music icon Taylor Swift.
And much of the episode was centered around Reese and Nicole discussing her relationship with Kelce. This has generated a lot of criticism from Taylor Swift's fanbase online, as many people seem to believe that Reese is intentionally getting Nicole to speak about Kelce because it would be good for page views.
Reese then appeared to respond to this backlash with an X post on Friday, which has upset the "Swifties" even further.
As a result, Swift's fanbase has dug up an old post from Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark (who has an iconic rivalry with Reese) that's showing Swift support.
"Taylor Swift welcome to the good side #ChiefsKingdom," Clark, who is a notorious Chiefs fan, wrote in September 2023 after news of Swift and Kelce's relationship became official.
This post resurfacing on Friday is generating new fans for Clark.
"i might start stanning. where do i start with wnba," one Swift fan X account wrote in response to Clark's post.
Another fan wrote, "More swifties are joining Caitlin FC by the second…oh its so over for the league".
"swifties becoming caitlin clark stans is such a W 😭️🔥," added a third.
Clark also showed Swift another form of support last month, in 'liking' her presidential endorsement of Kamala Harris.
Somehow, Clark's fanbase keeps continuing to expand.