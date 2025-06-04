Women's Fastbreak On SI

Caitlin Clark 'Fiery' Iowa Practice Anecdote From Former Teammate Raises Eyebrows

One of Caitlin Clark's former Iowa teammates shared an interesting sentiment about how her competitive nature impacted the team.

Grant Young

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark reacts during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Indiana, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark reacts during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Indiana, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. / Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark would not have become one of the world's best women's basketball players at 23 years old without her notorious competitive nature.

There are countless legendary stories about the incredible work ethic, intense practice stories, and otherwise insane examples of how far basketball legends are willing to push themselves (and their teammates) in order to become the best. Clark is no exception, which has been illustrated by tales about her time playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes in college.

Clark's former teammate and close friend, Sydney Affolter (who joined Iowa's coaching staff last month), relayed a great story about Hawkeyes practices with Clark during her June 3 appearance on the Off the Air with Matt Randazzo podcast.

When asked whether Clark was as competitive during practice as fans can see her being during games, Affolter responded by saying, "Yeah, probably more, honestly.

"She is extremely fiery, and I think in practice that's where you get so much better. But she's pushing all of us to get better. So if you weren't practicing at your best, she definitely would let you know," Affolter continued.

"But that was good. You need someone like that to make everyone on the team that much better."

Clark's ability to get the best out of her teammates has always been one of her greatest qualities, and explains why every team she plays for ends up being successful.

Now, fans are hoping Clark can get back to the basketball court as quickly as possible, returning from the quad strain she suffered two weekends ago.

Recommended Reading:

feed

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News