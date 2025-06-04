Caitlin Clark 'Fiery' Iowa Practice Anecdote From Former Teammate Raises Eyebrows
Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark would not have become one of the world's best women's basketball players at 23 years old without her notorious competitive nature.
There are countless legendary stories about the incredible work ethic, intense practice stories, and otherwise insane examples of how far basketball legends are willing to push themselves (and their teammates) in order to become the best. Clark is no exception, which has been illustrated by tales about her time playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes in college.
Clark's former teammate and close friend, Sydney Affolter (who joined Iowa's coaching staff last month), relayed a great story about Hawkeyes practices with Clark during her June 3 appearance on the Off the Air with Matt Randazzo podcast.
When asked whether Clark was as competitive during practice as fans can see her being during games, Affolter responded by saying, "Yeah, probably more, honestly.
"She is extremely fiery, and I think in practice that's where you get so much better. But she's pushing all of us to get better. So if you weren't practicing at your best, she definitely would let you know," Affolter continued.
"But that was good. You need someone like that to make everyone on the team that much better."
Clark's ability to get the best out of her teammates has always been one of her greatest qualities, and explains why every team she plays for ends up being successful.
Now, fans are hoping Clark can get back to the basketball court as quickly as possible, returning from the quad strain she suffered two weekends ago.