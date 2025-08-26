Caitlin Clark Flexes New Nike Logo in Crop-Top Pregame Outfit Before Fever vs Storm

On August 25, Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark revealed her new signature Nike logo while also announcing that her signature product line (which will presumably include a Nike basketball shoe) will be dropping at some point in 2026.

This reveal initially came through Clark's social media channels with a video that was captioned, "Tune in👀"Logo collection coming soon. Signature product dropping 2026." The video showed a truck driver riding on a highway before the camera panned to the car's outside, showing the truck hauling several black and white billboards of Clark's signature logo with Nike.

The logo is, according to a press release from Nike's website, "Two interwoven Cs reflect Caitlin’s magnetic connection with fans around the globe who are drawn to her unwavering confidence, steadfast commitment and remarkable shooting ability. Tucked between the larger letters is a smaller, hidden C that represents how Caitlin’s game was built from the inside out — a product of her passion for the sport, relentless drive and constant pursuit of perfection."

Tune in👀

Logo collection coming soon. Signature product dropping 2026. pic.twitter.com/56zcH9WsPg — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) August 25, 2025

The logo is received a ton of praise to this point, and fans are stoked that there's finally some clarity and direcetion about what Nike is doing with the biggest star in women's basketball.

Caitlin Clark Showcases New Nike Logo in Fever Pregame Outfit

Of course, Clark is still sidelined with a groin injury that she suffered over five weeks ago to this point. Therefore, she isn't active for the Fever's August 26 game against the Seattle Storm, which is a pivotal game in terms of playoff implications.

But that didn't stop Clark from showing up with a pregame outfit that paid homage to her new logo.

The WNBA's X account posted a video of Clark rocking a black crop-top Nike shirt along with black Nike pants that have countless small images of her Nike logo on them. She also had a metal chain belt with her logo on the end with white Nike shoes.

Personalized DRIP 💧



Caitlin Clark came through rocking her new signature Nike logo 👑 pic.twitter.com/eoBrGfRNgc — WNBA (@WNBA) August 26, 2025

The Fever also posted a video of Clark making her pregame entrance where she speaks a little bit about what she's wearing.

"Feels good!" I've got the pants, got the charms, necklace, zipper, everything," Clark said with a smile in the video as she showed off that everything she mentioned had some aspect of her new logo.

fit check with Caitlin Clark 🔥



all the details featuring her new Nike signature logo. pic.twitter.com/tLvBERClBg — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 26, 2025

What's more, every fan in the Fever's Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena will be receiving a white shirt with Clark's logo on it, which is an awesome piece of memorabilia given the timing of the logo reveal.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) T-shirts line the arena Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, before a game between the Indiana Fever and the Seattle Storm at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's awesome to see that this logo drop is bringing Clark and the Fever fan base something to get excited about in what has been a disappointing and frustrating season.

Recommended Reading: