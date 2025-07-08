Caitlin Clark Gets Clear About Injury Return Expectations in Fever-Valkyries Game

At long last, it seems that Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark is all set to return for her team's July 9 home game against the Golden State Valkyries after missing the past five games with a groin injury. This comes after Fever head coach Stephanie White told media that, barring any setbacks, Clark should be all cleared to play for the Fever's upcoming game on Wednesday when speaking after the team's July 8 practice.

Clark has already missed 10 games this season. And while it seemed like the Fever were close to activating her at several points in the past week or so, they ultimately decided to play it safe in order to prioritize her long-term health and ensure that she's 100% healthy once she gets back on the court.

And Clark stressed the importance of (somewhat) easing back into action when speaking with the media on July 8.

"I think it's just nice to get back out there and get into the flow of playing with my teammates again. It's gonna be fun to get back out there hopefully, and just feel things again," Clark said per an X post from Scott Agness. "I don't know what the type of minutes I'm gonna get will look like, but just when I'm out there, compete, play hard... Just being aware and active, [and] bring energy."

When Clark was asked how she expects her minutes to be handled on Wednesday, she said, "I mean, I hope to play a decent amount. Maybe upper-20s. I guess it just depends on how I feel, and how the game goes, and what the team needs, as well.

"I feel pretty good, but gonna try not to overdo it, as well, and put myself in a good position moving forward," she concluded.

Caitlin Clark plans to return tomorrow vs Golden State pic.twitter.com/UqMsldMgCJ — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) July 8, 2025

It sounds like Clark might not be getting her regular 33.3 minutes per game during tomorrow's contest. But fans are just glad she's finally back.

