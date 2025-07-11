Caitlin Clark Gets Clear About Issue Behind Shooting Struggles

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has shot 3 of 28 from three-point range in her past four games, which makes for 10.7%. This is the worst three-point percentage over a four-game span in WNBA history (with a minimum of 25 three-pointers attempted), according to a graphic from ESPN.

Just about everybody who has ever shot a basketball has tried to diagnose the issue behind Clark's recent shooting woes. Some have said that it has to do with her working through various injuries (given that Clark missed five games between this four-contest active stretch with a groin injury), that opposing teams have figured out how to defend her, or that it's simply bad luck.

But nobody knows No. 22's shooting better than Clark herself. And she got honest about where these issues likely stem from when speaking with the media before the Fever's July 11 game against the Atlanta Dream.

"I mean, I feel like the thing when I'm missing shots, a lot of the time it's my feet. Like, I'll become very narrow, or my feet won't be set in the way that I need them to be," Clark said, per a video from the Fever's YouTube account.

"As a shooter, your feet and your legs are probably the most important thing. Your balance, even if you're coming off, facing a different direction, if I'm balanced, I still feel like I have a great chance at making it," Clark continued.

She then stressed how everything with her shooting starts with her balance and her feet being shoulder-width apart. And Clark tries to remind herself of that when she's going through a shooting slump.

Hopefully Clark can get her feet properly beneath her against the Dream on Friday.

