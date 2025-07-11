Ex-NBA Player Asserts 'One-Trick Pony' Caitlin Clark Has Been Figured Out by WNBA

Former NBA player Jeff Teague hasn't been overly complimentary of Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark.

During a December 23 episode of the Club 520 Podcast, Teague weighed in about a debate regarding how WNBA players would fare playing one-on-one against NBA players by saying, "Caitlin [Clark] would not score a point on Bronny [James], bro. She might not even get a shot off, bro."

Teague later added, "[Bronny] would beat [Clark] by 60. He would legit beat her 20-0. [Bronny's younger brother] Bryce James would beat her 20 to 0."

Clark has struggled on the court (compared to how she usually performs) for much of the last month, which includes her missing five games due to a groin injury. And this seems to have convinced Teague that the rest of the league has learned how to slow her down, which he asserted in a July 10 episode of the Club 520 Podcast.

"I'm telling y'all, bruh, they [have] figured her out," Teague said of Clark. "[She's a] one-trick pony. No disrespect, but she can't go left, she only shoots step-backs going left, and she drives going right."

There has been a lot of conversation about Clark's preference for the step-back three while going to her left. However, this shot is essentially unstoppable for Clark when she has her usual shooting stroke, regardless of whether defenders know it's coming.

Perhaps Clark can serve to remind Teague and other doubters of this during the Fever's July 11 game against the Atlanta Dream.

