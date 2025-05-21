Caitlin Clark Gets Honest About 'Awesome' Name Drop in Flau'jae Johnson Rap Song
While LSU Tigers star guard Flau'jae Johnson is one of the best college hoopers in the country, basketball isn't her only passion. She also loves making music and has even collaborated with legendary rapper Lil' Wayne on a song last year.
On May 9, Flau'jae debuted a new rap song on her TikTok that was called, "Help Me". And at one point, she name-dropped Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark.
"Double-C on my jacket like Caitlin Clark," Flau'jae said in a lyric about midway through the song.
This reference blew up, and fans loved the way that Flau'jae showed her former competitor love with a lyric. And Clark spoke about this during an interview with Meghan L. Hall of USA Today that was released on May 21.
"No. I would never. I would leave that to her," Clark said when asked if she would ever hop on a song with Flau'jae after being asked about the name drop.
"She's incredible, but it was awesome. Her music is really great. She's so talented, and I've honestly been a really big fan of hers since we played them at LSU. I think her game is really good. It will be fun to watch her this last season in college. She told me a while back, actually, that she was putting me in a song. So, I've kind of been waiting for it," she continued of Flau'jae.
"I know it takes a while to make music and get everything in a production and everything, but she wasn't lying. She really was actually putting me in a song. Yeah, she's incredible. That was fun to see."
Clark is clearly appreciative of this shoutout. And one would imagine this won't be the last time her name is referenced in a song.