Caitlin Clark Gets Mobbed by Frantic Fans After Golf Excursion Ends
One of the most highly-anticipated events of the women's basketball offseason took place on a golf course on Wednesday.
Of course, we're talking about Indiana Fever superstar and 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark hitting the links to partake in an LPGA Golfing pro-am competition that's called the "Annika", which is hosted by female golfing icon Annika Sorenstam and took place at Pelican Golf Club in Florida.
Clark had mixed results on the golf course, and even appeared to have hit one spectator with a wayward shot after her drive on the 9th hole.
But Clark was only at risk of hitting fans because there was a staggering amount of people watching her play in real-time.
Scott Agness noted that ticket sales for the "Annika" event were up 1200% compared to last year, which is certainly owed to Clark's massive fanbase showing up in droves.
And while these fans were mostly tame all day, things seemed to get briefly out of hand once Clark's 18-hole round ended and she started signing autographs.
Golfweek senior writer Beth Ann Nichols posted an X video of Clark approaching her fans after the round ended with the caption, "What a scene here at the end! Caitlin Clark madness."
The entire scene appeared to became chaotic, with fans clamoring and pleading frantically for Clark to sign their memorabilia.
Per usual, Clark handled this insane amount of attention with a lot of grace; likely because she has experienced it plenty of times before.
We have to imagine that those in charge of this LPGA pro-am will be eager to invite Clark back for next year's event.