Women's Fastbreak On SI

Caitlin Clark Gets Mobbed by Frantic Fans After Golf Excursion Ends

Indiana Fever icon Caitlin Clark became the center of a chaotic scene after her 18 holes of golf ended on Wednesday.

Grant Young

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) signs merchandise Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Minnesota Lynx at Gainbride Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) signs merchandise Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Minnesota Lynx at Gainbride Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the most highly-anticipated events of the women's basketball offseason took place on a golf course on Wednesday.

Of course, we're talking about Indiana Fever superstar and 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark hitting the links to partake in an LPGA Golfing pro-am competition that's called the "Annika", which is hosted by female golfing icon Annika Sorenstam and took place at Pelican Golf Club in Florida.

Clark had mixed results on the golf course, and even appeared to have hit one spectator with a wayward shot after her drive on the 9th hole.

But Clark was only at risk of hitting fans because there was a staggering amount of people watching her play in real-time.

Scott Agness noted that ticket sales for the "Annika" event were up 1200% compared to last year, which is certainly owed to Clark's massive fanbase showing up in droves.

And while these fans were mostly tame all day, things seemed to get briefly out of hand once Clark's 18-hole round ended and she started signing autographs.

Golfweek senior writer Beth Ann Nichols posted an X video of Clark approaching her fans after the round ended with the caption, "What a scene here at the end! Caitlin Clark madness."

The entire scene appeared to became chaotic, with fans clamoring and pleading frantically for Clark to sign their memorabilia.

Per usual, Clark handled this insane amount of attention with a lot of grace; likely because she has experienced it plenty of times before.

We have to imagine that those in charge of this LPGA pro-am will be eager to invite Clark back for next year's event.

Published |Modified
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News