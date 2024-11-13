Caitlin Clark's Goal of Not Hitting Anyone on Golf Course Isn't Going So Well
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark is taking part in an LPGA Golfing pro-am competition that's called the "Annika", which is hosted by Annika Sorenstam and taking place at Pelican Golf Club in Florida on Wednesday.
Before she teed off today, Clark sat on a panel in an LPGA Women's Leadership Summit conversation alongside Sorenstam. When Clark was asked by host Lauren Thompson what her lowest round on the course is, she said, "Oh, god. I can get into the mid-80s if I'm lucky. But usually, I'm just praying to break 100.
"I just don't want to hit anyone with a golf ball. That's my number one priority," Clark continued with a smile.
That priority isn't going great.
During her drive on a Par 3 on the 9th hole, Clark hooked a shot that, after hitting it, prompted her to say, "That might've hit someone," per Scott Agness.
While this isn't confirmed, it appears that Clark did indeed hit a spectator with this shot. This is shown by Golfweek's Beth Ann Nichols posting an X video of Clark signing a golf ball and giving it to a fan after this shot was hit.
"Sorry about that," Clark said to them while handing the autographed ball over to the fan (who looked to be unharmed).
She also nearly drilled a few fans earlier on in her round when she shanked a shot that went just a few feet.
"Sorry!" Clark said before later adding, "You couldve got my shoes or something."
The 22-year-old is certainly keeping her many spectators on their toes today — albeit in a different way than she does on the basketball court.