Sun Star DeWanna Bonner Has Ultimate Respect for Caitlin Clark

DeWanna Bonner on guarding Caitlin Clark and how she's gonna respond in Game 2:



"She's a great player. I know next game she's going to come out firing"



RespectπŸ«‘πŸ«‘πŸ«‘πŸ‘πŸ‘πŸ‘#WNBA #FeverRising pic.twitter.com/XjPeqKOw6m