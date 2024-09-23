Sun Star DeWanna Bonner Has Ultimate Respect for Caitlin Clark
Perhaps the biggest coaching move in the Connecticut Sun's Game 1 win over the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Playoffs came when Sun head coach Stephanie White decided to put All-Star DeWanna Bonner on Caitlin Clark.
Clark wound up shooting just 4-17 from the floor in the contest, and while she chalked some of that up to simply missing looks she normally makes, it's clear that Bonner's defense contributed to the off night as well.
However, DeWanna knew enough to not take such a performance for granted, which is probably why she brought that level of defensive intensity in the first place.
During the broadcast Bonner was asked about Clark's slow start to the game with her defending the star rookie and had this to say, "Let me knock on some wood real quick. Because she's a great player".
Of course Clark's shooting never fully got on track in the Fever loss, but Bonner continued her theme of respect when addressing the media after the game.
The versatile Sun player said Connecticut needed to do something different than they did in the final regular season meeting between the two teams, which Indiana won, and admitted the task of dealing with Clark and teammate Kelsey Mitchell is a difficult one.
Before adding, "She's a great player. I know next game she's going to come out firing", in regards to Clark.
We will find out Wednesday if Clark can shake off her struggles when the two teams meet again in Game 2 at Mohegan Sun Arena.
But even if she does, it surely won't be because Bonner took the assignment lightly.