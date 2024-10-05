Caitlin Clark Has Reached International 'Superhero' Status
There's no question that Caitlin Clark blossomed into women's basketball's biggest superstar during her first season with the Indiana Fever.
All of the viewership metrics that have been released this season convey clear as day that Clark is the WNBA's biggest attraction.
Yet, when the discussion about Clark's impact is discussed, the conversation is typically centered around the United States; and rightfully so, given that's where she plays and where women's basketball's biggest market resides.
However, recent praise from international NBA superstars Victor Wembanyama and Luka Doncic proves that Clark is also extremely popular in Europe.
And Saturday morning, it became clear that she isn't considered just a superstar, but a superhero in India.
An on-air segment about Clark from Firstpost, a popular Indian news website, is making waves on social media Saturday.
"Indiana Fever's point guard Caitlin Clark has already become the face of women's basketball, despite this being her debut year," Firstpost's reporter said. "But it isn't just skill and accolades that make her the most popular face on the basketball court. Clark's off-field antics add more value to not just her, but the sport itself.
"A voice that is also known to speak up when it matters the most with her witty press conferences making her a complete package," the reporter continued.
"Meet the coolest Clark in town, the biggest superhero yet," she concludes before the segment dives into everything Clark has accomplished this year.
While it isn't a great look that Firstpost misspelled Clark's last name, it's still to see a girl from Des Moines, Iowa, being given this sort of superhero status from the other side of the globe.